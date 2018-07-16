Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How to thrive and grow as an indie studio

July 18, 2018 | By Staff
July 18, 2018 | By Staff
More: Indie, Production, Video

In this 2018 GDC session, Weather Factory's Alexis Kennedy discusses the lessons learned while building Failbetter Games, and how those lessons were taken into account when founding a second studio.

Through focusing on war stories and practical advice, Kennedy explains the process of founding Failbetter Games and how moved on to leave a stable and respected studio behind to start a new venture.

He also provides great advice on how to grow and thrive as an indie studio with an eye on the long term.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

