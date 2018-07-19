Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Guerrilla Games planning office expansion to ramp up development

Guerrilla Games planning office expansion to ramp up development

July 19, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
July 19, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Horizon Zero Dawn and Killzone developer Guerrilla Games is moving to a new office and expanding its team from 250 members to 400 permanent employees. 

As reported by Dutch paper Het Parool (translated by the folks at ResetEra), the studio will move into its new digs at the start of 2019, and Guerrilla hopes the switch will allow it to crank out new titles every two to three years. 

"We have worked on Horizon for 6.5 years, which is exceptional, but we want to release games in the next two or three years, both new titles and games based on existing titles," commented Guerrilla CEO, Hermen Hulst. 

Hulst revealed the expansion has been planned for a while, with the chief exec claiming he's been looking for the right space to grow the studio for the past "three or four years."

It took some time, largely because Hulst wanted to keep the team in Amsterdam, but it looks like the new five-floor, 7,300 square meter opening will now play home to the studio for the foreseeable future.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.18.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.18.18]
Senior Community Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.18.18]
Outsource Artist
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[07.18.18]
Senior Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How jams become levels in the co-op bullet hell musical Just Shapes & Beats
Guerrilla Games planning office expansion to ramp up development
Blog: The warning of the World of Warcraft effect
Devs weigh in on the best ways to write and design characters


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image