Guerrilla Games planning office expansion to ramp up development

Horizon Zero Dawn and Killzone developer Guerrilla Games is moving to a new office and expanding its team from 250 members to 400 permanent employees.

As reported by Dutch paper Het Parool (translated by the folks at ResetEra), the studio will move into its new digs at the start of 2019, and Guerrilla hopes the switch will allow it to crank out new titles every two to three years.

"We have worked on Horizon for 6.5 years, which is exceptional, but we want to release games in the next two or three years, both new titles and games based on existing titles," commented Guerrilla CEO, Hermen Hulst.

Hulst revealed the expansion has been planned for a while, with the chief exec claiming he's been looking for the right space to grow the studio for the past "three or four years."

It took some time, largely because Hulst wanted to keep the team in Amsterdam, but it looks like the new five-floor, 7,300 square meter opening will now play home to the studio for the foreseeable future.