Jurassic World Evolution has sold over 1 million copies

Newsbrief: Dino-mogul simulator Jurassic World Evolution has sold over 1 million units since releasing just over five weeks ago on June 12.

That figure includes digital and physical sales across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with developer Frontier explaining digital sales in particular have been 'strong.'

"We are really pleased with Jurassic World Evolution and are delighted to have crossed the 1 million unit threshold so quickly," said Frontier CEO, David Braben.

"There is no doubt that initial sales have benefited from the worldwide awareness created by the film release, but it's the quality of the game that's really important."