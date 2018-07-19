Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
NetEase picks up minority stake in Somerville dev Jumpship

July 19, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: The Chinese internet tech company NetEase has picked up a minority stake in Jumpship, the indie studio co-founded by former Playdead CEO Dino Patti and film animator Chris Olsen.

Neither party shared terms of the deal, but the investment notably comes when the studio’s lightly-teased debut game, Somerville, is still in development. 

In a press release, Patti noted that the partnership opens doors for the fledgling indie studio to release games outside of Europe and North American markets as publishing games in China is notably difficult for developers without some local-backing.

Currently, the team in Guilford, UK is six developers strong, but Patti notes that the investment from NetEase will enable Jumpship to double its team in the next year.

