Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bethesda's growth makes it 'less likely' it'll let external devs tackle its IP

Bethesda's growth makes it 'less likely' it'll let external devs tackle its IP

July 19, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 19, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

"Now that our company is so big, it’s always better to keep stuff internal ... it becomes less likely, but I could never say never. I thought the Obsidian guys did a fabulous job.”

- Bethesda's Todd Howard discusses Fallout: New Vegas with The Guardian

Bethesda has a number of notable game franchises in its portfolio and, while it has looked to external studios like Obsidian once before to create Fallout: New Vegas, it’s becoming more and more unlikely that Bethesda will do so in the future.

Speaking to The Guardian, Bethesda company director Todd Howard touched on how the studio’s growth has put it in a position where it likely won’t turn to other developers to develop games in its long-running series, though Howard did note that he’d “never say never.”

Another interesting tidbit from the full interview touches on another often asked community question regarding remasters of older Elder Scrolls and Fallout games. While 2011’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has received a remaster once already for its PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch release, Howard says that older games are unlikely to get the same treatment, partially because their age is part of their charm.

“I’m happy that you can play Morrowind now on an Xbox One, as it’s backwards compatible,” said Howard. “I actually prefer that over remasters. I’d rather you play Morrowind the way it was ... I think the age is part of its identity. For Skyrim Remastered, we had done some work on it but it was already pretty visually close. But for something like Morrowind, my personal preference is not to remaster it. We [also] get asked a lot to remaster [1997’s] Fallout 1, and I usually say, if you have a PC you can play Fallout the way it was. I think that’s how it should be.”

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.18.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.18.18]
Senior Community Manager
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[07.18.18]
Senior Lighting Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.18.18]
Director of Design


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How jams become levels in the co-op bullet hell musical Just Shapes & Beats
Guerrilla Games planning office expansion to ramp up development
Blog: The warning of the World of Warcraft effect
Devs weigh in on the best ways to write and design characters


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image