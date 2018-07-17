Weekly Jobs Roundup: Schell Games, Telltale, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: San Rafael, California

Telltale Games is looking for a talented Senior Animator to assist the Animation team in creating high-quality character animation for a game project using Maya and Telltale proprietary tool. The role tasks an animator with creating character animation for in-game cutscenes, maintain a defined animation style for characters within each project’s unique parameters, and balance quality with efficiency when working under tight deadlines.

Location: Hamburg, Germany

The team at InnoGames is searching for a Software Developer who will implement features, improve workflow tools, and optimize the performance of its company´s founding project. Bring your knowledge of software engineering principles and pragmatic way of finding solutions to provide the best user experience for its players, working within the JavaScript and PHP codebase.

Location: Oslo, Norway

Funcom is seeking someone to create and coordinate marketing campaigns for a variety of different games and take them all the way from planning through hands-on execution. This dev will be instrumental in the development of exciting marketing campaigns aimed at both acquiring and retaining players and will work with the creative development of marketing strategies. The team is looking for someone who can come up with ideas and see them all the way through, from planning campaigns to coordinating placements and doing specific media buys. The right candidate must enjoy crunching numbers, and concepts such as CPA and CTR should have a firm place in his or her frontal lobe.

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Schell Games is currently seeking a talented Lighting Artist to join its current team working on a large-scale interactive set of game scenes. Team experience is essential as is the ability to be self-directed and be able to prioritize your workload efficiently and collaborate closely with the development team. The studio's ideal candidate will be able to create visually compelling lighting and ambiances for both interior and exterior settings in an upcoming large-format attraction. Working closely with the Art Director, environment leads, and concept artists, the candidate will be responsible for the production and implementation of lighting and ambiances that uphold the aesthetic vision of the game and maintain the highest level of consistency and quality possible.