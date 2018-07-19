Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Epic releases postmortem for Fortnite's playground mode

Epic releases postmortem for Fortnite's playground mode

July 19, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
July 19, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

Epic Games' released a postmortem yesterday detailing Fortnite's playground LTM (limited time) mode, which was initially released June 27 and gave players one hour to build, explore and hone their skills without being placed in an ongoing match. 

However, the limited time mode closed shortly after launch, presumabely because of errors with the matchmaking system Fortnite uses.

The postmortem makes it clear now that the issue was related to how many matches the playground mode made, as opposed to the battle royale mode.

As the postmortem details, every node in the matchmaking group has a list of dedicated, available servers. Players connect to the matchmaking service, the service assigns the player to a corresponding node in their region, and then automatically selects one of its available servers for the player of that region.

While Fortnite's battle royale mode pits 100 players against each other in any given server, playground mode made matches for groups of one to four players at a time. This meant more matches were being made, requiring at least 15 times as many servers. 

Because of this, the nodes were constantly asking to join or request extra servers, leading to the CPU holding “a backlog of pending requests resulting in a feedback loop," causing Epic to shut down playground and reassess the situation. 

To fix playground mode, the matchmaking service was separated into its own service cluster. This stopped the server jam from affecting other modes, allowing developers to repair the service until it could get back online. 

Playground's new matchmaking system now shifts regional capacity from nodes with extra space to those that are running low, ensuring nodes don't have to search outside of local region lists of servers as they had done previously. 

After iterating and testing, Epic finally deemed playground mode to be working as intended. The company notes in the postmortem that they learned a lot about their own matchmaking service and it's "failure points." 

For a full breakdown of how playground mode was fixed, click here. 

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.18.18]
Outsource Artist
HITN
HITN — Brooklyn, New York, United States
[07.18.18]
QA Analyst
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.18.18]
Director of Design
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[07.17.18]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How jams become levels in the co-op bullet hell musical Just Shapes & Beats
Guerrilla Games planning office expansion to ramp up development
Blog: The warning of the World of Warcraft effect
Devs weigh in on the best ways to write and design characters


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image