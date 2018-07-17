Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Learn how Osmo found success with mixed-reality educational games at XRDC

July 20, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Business/Marketing

In their continuing efforts to make XRDC the premier AR/VR/MR innovation event, organizers are excited to reveal that some of the experts at Osmo will be speaking at XRDC in October about how they found success with their educational mixed-reality games platform.

As part of XRDC's Games & Entertainment track of talks, Osmo staff designer Tony Aube will be presenting a promising session on "Design Beyond the Screen: Mixed Reality at Osmo" that aims to offer something of a postmortem look at the company's failures and successes.

You don't want to miss this, as Aube aims to speak frankly about some of Osmo's early game prototypes and explain why they failed. He'll also share some key early design decisions that made Osmo successful, in retrospect. Finally, he plans to show some of Osmo's biggest blunders and how not to make them. Attendees can apply the lessons from this talk to any type of AR and VR project.

XRDC takes place this October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

Register for XRDC by July 27 to save $500 with code B500 -- this limited time offer gives you $100 off in addition to the $400 in savings with the early registration rate.

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

