Video: How to build a remote team for better happiness

July 19, 2018 | By Staff
More: Indie, Production, Video

In this GDC 2016 session, Fox Cub's Ian Wang shares lessons learned from building a remote 30 person team spanning 12 countries, explaining how the right mix of technology and culture allows for a team to enjoy better work and personal happiness.

Wang discusses the perks of working remotely but also presents some important questions: How can developers communicate and collaborate effectively with a team they've never met? How does one foster a team culture without the benefits of working in the same space physically?

He provides solutions to these dilemmas by explaining how devs can make their remote team better, and also shares how to build a remote team as well. 

It was an informative talk that's still definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

