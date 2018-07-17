Video: How to build a remote team for better happiness

In this GDC 2016 session, Fox Cub's Ian Wang shares lessons learned from building a remote 30 person team spanning 12 countries, explaining how the right mix of technology and culture allows for a team to enjoy better work and personal happiness.

Wang discusses the perks of working remotely but also presents some important questions: How can developers communicate and collaborate effectively with a team they've never met? How does one foster a team culture without the benefits of working in the same space physically?

He provides solutions to these dilemmas by explaining how devs can make their remote team better, and also shares how to build a remote team as well.

It was an informative talk that's still definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

