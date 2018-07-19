Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft ends fiscal year with $10 billion in games revenue, more Xbox Live users

Microsoft ends fiscal year with $10 billion in games revenue, more Xbox Live users

July 19, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
July 19, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

On June 30th Microsoft closed out its fourth quarter, and today as part of its financial report, the company revealed a major year-over-year jump in its game business and a major milestone for its game revenue across the whole year. 

As reported in its investor presentation, Microsoft's game business brought in $2.29 billion for the quarter, a 39 percent jump compared to the same quarter this time last year. And across the whole year, video games brought $10 billion in revenue into Microsoft's coffers, part of an annual growth of 14 percent in company revenue to $110.36 billion (however, net income did drop 35 percent year over year to $16.57 billion). 

Game developers looking at the Xbox platform should also know that Xbox Live's total active userbase took a slight dip in the last quarter. In April, we reported that the company's userbase had grown to 59 million, but Microsoft now reports that number has dropped to 57 million active users (which is still higher than the 53 million users the service sported this time last year).

And lastly, while Xbox-related revenue did rise 36 percent, as in April, the company is attributing this to the strength of third-party titles. 

Related Jobs

Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.19.18]
Senior Game Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[07.19.18]
Associate Producer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.19.18]
Head of Global Account Management
Boss Fight Entertainment
Boss Fight Entertainment — Allen, Texas, United States
[07.19.18]
Senior Server Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How jams become levels in the co-op bullet hell musical Just Shapes & Beats
Guerrilla Games planning office expansion to ramp up development
Blog: The warning of the World of Warcraft effect
Devs weigh in on the best ways to write and design characters


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image