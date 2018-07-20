Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Understanding the human cost of creating No Man's Sky

Understanding the human cost of creating No Man's Sky

July 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
July 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Production

For better or worse, Hello Games' star-spanning sci-fi adventure No Man's Sky was one of the most talked about titles of 2016. The highly anticipated game divided opinion when it finally hit shelves after years of feverish marketing, with players and critics unsure what to make of the intergalactic survival effort. 

Some adored the dazzling retro-futurism on offer, losing themselves in the zen-inducing universe Hello Games had created, and buying into its unbridled potential. Others felt aggrieved, and suggested they'd been conned into forking out $50 for a title that wasn't even close to being the finished product they were promised. 

That side of the community hit back hard, lambasting Hello Games and its co-founder Sean Murray -- who'd been the public face of the studio -- anyway they could. Now, after some game-changing updates (including the upcoming 'NEXT' update), Murray has finally opened up about that rocky launch in a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian, and it's an eye-opening read.

"We didn't talk about it, but it was as bad as things can get, basically. There's a smorgasbord of things that the angry mob can do. It is a crowdsourced thing of how bad you can make someone's life," said Murray, revealing he was forced to deal with police forces around the UK to combat the "serious" situation the team was faced with. 

"I remember getting a death threat about the fact that there were butterflies in our original trailer, and you could see them as you walked past them, but there weren't any butterflies in the launch game. I remember thinking to myself: 'Maybe when you’re sending a death threat about butterflies in a game, you might be the bad guy.'"

Speaking candidly, Murray explained he wasn't sure how to deal with the human cost of the backlash, which is why the team simply hunkered down and focused on building updates. 

"We did something that I think I've always done, when I look back at my life," he added. "When I've dealt with shitty situations when I was kid, moving between lots of schools, or when I've had shitty bosses later in life... I basically just get my head down, and I work, and I avoid. I just focus on making games, making cool creative things, and that’s an outlet for me. I think the team just wanted to do that."

You can hear more from Murray by checking out the full interview over on The Guardian.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[07.19.18]
Associate Producer
Tilting Point
Tilting Point — New York, New York, United States
[07.19.18]
Senior Product Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.18.18]
Senior Community Manager
Shadow Health
Shadow Health — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[07.18.18]
HR Assistant


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Breaking down the complex anatomy of a stealth encounter
Valve bans over 90,000 Steam accounts in one week
Understanding the human cost of creating No Man's Sky
Blog: Kickstarter and tabletop games in 2018 - A mid-year update


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image