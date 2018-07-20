Keywords acquires Canadian developer Snowed In Studios

International game service provider Keywords has acquired Ottawa-based developer Snowed In Studios for an undisclosed fee.

The Canadian studio was responsible for the Xbox One port of Fallout Shelter, and has also supported other notable projects such as Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor.

It specializes in triple-A project support, engine and tool development, cross-platform deployment, and also offers a number of other services such as web design, gameplay performance improvement, UI and UX production, and creative development and branding.

Keywords hopes the deal will strengthen its own engineering service line, while allowing the Irish company to expand its presence in Canada.