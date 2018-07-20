Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve bans over 90,000 Steam accounts in one week

Valve bans over 90,000 Steam accounts in one week

July 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
July 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Valve has its sights firmly set on cheating Steam players, with the Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) system banning over 90,000 accounts this week. 

As highlighted by PCGamesN, the biggest culling took place on Thursday, when VAC banned 61,490 accounts in the space of 24 hours. SteamDB charted the purge, revealing it began ramping up on Wednesday when 28,409 accounts were hit. 

At the time of writing, precisely 92,374 accounts have been axed by VAC this week. Although there's no word as to what triggered the upswing, it's likely that the system picked up on a previously unknown exploit and begun banning all accounts associated with it. 

The VAC system targets 'VAC-enabled' titles such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Call of Duty, Team Fortress 2, Dying Light, and Rust

Once an account has been banned by VAC, there's no going back. All bans are permanent, non-negotiable, and can't even be removed by Steam Support.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.20.18]
Unity Developer for a New Mobile Game
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[07.20.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[07.20.18]
VFX Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[07.20.18]
Graphics Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Breaking down the complex anatomy of a stealth encounter
Understanding the human cost of creating No Man's Sky
Blog: Kickstarter and tabletop games in 2018 - A mid-year update
How jams become levels in the co-op bullet hell musical Just Shapes & Beats


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image