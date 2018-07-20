Valve bans over 90,000 Steam accounts in one week

Valve has its sights firmly set on cheating Steam players, with the Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) system banning over 90,000 accounts this week.

As highlighted by PCGamesN, the biggest culling took place on Thursday, when VAC banned 61,490 accounts in the space of 24 hours. SteamDB charted the purge, revealing it began ramping up on Wednesday when 28,409 accounts were hit.

At the time of writing, precisely 92,374 accounts have been axed by VAC this week. Although there's no word as to what triggered the upswing, it's likely that the system picked up on a previously unknown exploit and begun banning all accounts associated with it.

The VAC system targets 'VAC-enabled' titles such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Call of Duty, Team Fortress 2, Dying Light, and Rust.

Once an account has been banned by VAC, there's no going back. All bans are permanent, non-negotiable, and can't even be removed by Steam Support.