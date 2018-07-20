Chat with the lead developer of Sleep Tight at 3PM EDT

Next week, twin stick shooter Sleep Tight lands on Steam and the Nintendo Switch, mixing the fantasy of being a kid playing with Nerf Guns with a subtly refined progression system with tower defense mechanics and logic.

It's a game that caught our attention at PAX East earlier this year, and we're excited to be streaming the game with lead developer Maxx Burman today at 3PM EDT.

While you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews and editor roundtables.