Bandai Namco Amusement Lab Inc. established for VR arcade development

Bandai Namco has announced today the establishment of its new development group Bandai Namco Amusement Lab Inc., which will focus primarily on developing and operating VR, AR, and MR experiences for Bandai Namco arcade and entertainment facilities.

It seems the company decided to open up this new subsidiary to bring VR in arcades to the next level, as it will also take care of management operations, software and hardware development, and network development for such experiences.

The new group will officially be established on October 1 2018, and will be physically based in Bandai Namco Studios headquarters in Tokyo.