Video: How to solve collision problems in game programming

In this GDC 2013 session, Blizzard Entertainment's Erin Catto explores how to solve collision problems in game programming.

Catto discusses how games would be far less compelling without the realistic physics simulation that engages the player's intuition and stimulates their motion awareness.

He goes on to explain how physics has become a staple of modern gaming as developers try to re-create and re-interpret the world around them through physics engines, discussing collision detection with a focus on rigid body physics and real-time simulation in games.

It was an informative talk that's still definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

