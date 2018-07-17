Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How to solve collision problems in game programming

July 20, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
More: Console/PC, Programming, Video

In this GDC 2013 session, Blizzard Entertainment's Erin Catto explores how to solve collision problems in game programming.

Catto discusses how games would be far less compelling without the realistic physics simulation that engages the player's intuition and stimulates their motion awareness.

He goes on to explain how physics has become a staple of modern gaming as developers try to re-create and re-interpret the world around them through physics engines, discussing collision detection with a focus on rigid body physics and real-time simulation in games.

It was an informative talk that's still definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

