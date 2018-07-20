Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Gamasutra plays Sleep Tight with lead dev Maxx Burman

July 20, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
July 20, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Next week, twin stick shooter/tower defense/horde mode game Sleep Tight will land on Steam and the Nintendo Switch. It's a little game with surprisingly nuanced design decisions going on under the hood, so we were pleased today to invite Maxx Burman, one of the game's co-creators, onto the Gamasutra Twitch channel to discuss the game's design and development. 

For your convenience, we've archived that conversation for full viewing in the video up above. If you're curious about the life of indie devs who are starting their launches on Steam and the Nintendo Switch, or if you want to know how developers are starting to think about integrating Mixer into their games, you should take a look! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews and editor roundtables. 

Related Jobs

RocketWerkz
RocketWerkz — Dunedin, New Zealand
[07.19.18]
Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.18.18]
Outsource Artist
HITN
HITN — Brooklyn, New York, United States
[07.18.18]
QA Analyst
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.18.18]
Director of Design


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Breaking down the complex anatomy of a stealth encounter
Defiance 2050 developer Trion Worlds lays off 15 staff
Valve bans over 90,000 Steam accounts in one week
Understanding the human cost of creating No Man's Sky


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image