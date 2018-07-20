Gamasutra plays Sleep Tight with lead dev Maxx Burman

Next week, twin stick shooter/tower defense/horde mode game Sleep Tight will land on Steam and the Nintendo Switch. It's a little game with surprisingly nuanced design decisions going on under the hood, so we were pleased today to invite Maxx Burman, one of the game's co-creators, onto the Gamasutra Twitch channel to discuss the game's design and development.

For your convenience, we've archived that conversation for full viewing in the video up above. If you're curious about the life of indie devs who are starting their launches on Steam and the Nintendo Switch, or if you want to know how developers are starting to think about integrating Mixer into their games, you should take a look!

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews and editor roundtables.