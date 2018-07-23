Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
July 23, 2018
July 23, 2018
July 23, 2018
Layoffs at OnRush developer after racer fails to gain traction

July 23, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Driveclub developer formerly known as Evolution Studios has been hit with layoffs after its latest release, OnRush, struggled to pull in sales. 

As reported by Eurogamer, Driveclub and Onrush game director Paul Rustchynsky is among those let go, with other senior team members having also been given their marching orders.

Although Evolution technically disbanded in 2016 after being dropped by Sony, the vast majority of the development team was quickly snapped up by Codemasters. 

At the time, Codemasters said it wanted to use Evolution's experience to scale up its business and strengthen its position as the "world's premier racing game developer."

Anonymous sources say the studio has been "decapitated" following the latest redundancies, and claim that a number of senior and lead staff members have been asked to re-interview for positions. 

Moving forward, the remaining team members expect to operate as a support studio on other titles and low-risk projects.

As for Codemasters, the company has remained relatively tight-lipped, having only issued a short statement that suggests it's "normal" for these situations to arise as projects progress.

"It is normal course of business for game teams to evolve as projects launch and move into service, and as other new projects start," said a company spokesperson. "As such, it isn't appropriate to comment on day to day movement of staff changes."

