July 23, 2018
July 23, 2018
July 23, 2018
Nintendo files lawsuit against two popular ROM websites

July 23, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Nintendo has filed a lawsuit against the alleged operator of ROM websites LoveROMS and LoveRetro, which grant access to a number of retro titles, including many developed by Nintendo. 

As reported by TorrentFreak, the Japanese outfit has suggested both sites "are built almost entirely on the brazen and mass-scale infringement of Nintendo’s intellectual property rights."

The company also claims the defendants aren't casual fans looking to preserve history, but "sophisticated" video game pirates with extensive knowledge of Nintendo intellectual property.

"The LoveROMs and LoveRetro websites are among the most open and notorious online hubs for pirated video games," reads the lawsuit, readable here in PDF form.

"Through the LoveROMs and LoveRetro websites, Defendants reproduce, distribute, publicly perform and display a staggering number of unauthorized copies of Nintendo’s video games, all without Nintendo’s permission."

The suit has already resulted in the shuttering of LoveRetro, which has now been taken offline. The other website, LoveROMS, continues to operate, but has removed all Nintendo titles from its collection.

