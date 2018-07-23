Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 23, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 23, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 23, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Keywords moves into game analytics with $1.5M Yokozuna purchase

Keywords moves into game analytics with $1.5M Yokozuna purchase

July 23, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
July 23, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Global game service provider Keywords has acquired Japanese machine learning and analytics outfit Yokozuna Data for $1.5 million. 

Keywords purchased Yokozuna from Silicon Studio Corporation, and will gain all associated technology rights and trademarks from the company.

Based in Tokyo, Yokozuna uses a range of self-learning, predictive analytic models that draw on AI and machine learning tech to predict individual player behavior and create adaptive responses to in-game changes. 

Its tech can be used to determine things like the likelihood of players abandoning titles, and their propensity towards in-game purchases. 

"By processing large quantities of data and delivering real time predictions, YD's technology can be used to reduce player attrition, maximize conversion, increase average spend, and materially impact the lifetime value of players," reads a press release. 

"Along with the AI driven models, YD has a management framework solution to allow games companies to adjust key parameters, to record and view results and to monitor key performance metrics of their games in live operation."

After being in development for the past three years, Yokozuna's analytics solutions are now ready to be rolled out commercially.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.22.18]
Concept Artist
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.22.18]
Level Designer
HumaNature Studios Inc.
HumaNature Studios Inc. — Lahaina, Hawaii, United States
[07.20.18]
Lead Prototype Simulation Engineer
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.20.18]
3D Character Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Book Excerpt: One game dev's quest for fight-free fashion agency
Layoffs at OnRush developer after racer fails to gain traction
Blog: Tricks of the level design trade
Breaking down the complex anatomy of a stealth encounter


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image