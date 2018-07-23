Keywords moves into game analytics with $1.5M Yokozuna purchase

Global game service provider Keywords has acquired Japanese machine learning and analytics outfit Yokozuna Data for $1.5 million.

Keywords purchased Yokozuna from Silicon Studio Corporation, and will gain all associated technology rights and trademarks from the company.

Based in Tokyo, Yokozuna uses a range of self-learning, predictive analytic models that draw on AI and machine learning tech to predict individual player behavior and create adaptive responses to in-game changes.

Its tech can be used to determine things like the likelihood of players abandoning titles, and their propensity towards in-game purchases.

"By processing large quantities of data and delivering real time predictions, YD's technology can be used to reduce player attrition, maximize conversion, increase average spend, and materially impact the lifetime value of players," reads a press release.

"Along with the AI driven models, YD has a management framework solution to allow games companies to adjust key parameters, to record and view results and to monitor key performance metrics of their games in live operation."

After being in development for the past three years, Yokozuna's analytics solutions are now ready to be rolled out commercially.