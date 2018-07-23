Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 23, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 23, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 23, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Psyonix shares Rocket League loot box drop rates ahead of progression overhaul

Psyonix shares Rocket League loot box drop rates ahead of progression overhaul

July 23, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 23, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Rocket League dev Psyonix has published a brief post that offers a look at how its systems determine what kind of in-game cosmetic gear players receive when opening a ‘Rocket League Crate’ loot box.

It’s always interesting to see how different devs set drop rates for loot box-based rewards in their games, while the upfront disclosures also offer a bit of added transparency to a system that has, in many games, been criticized for its gambling-like nature.

Players have a 55 percent chance of pulling a ‘rare’ item from loot boxes in Rocket League, followed by 28 percent for ‘very rare’, 12 percent for an ‘import’ item, 4 percent for an ‘exotic’, and a 1 percent chance of grabbing a ‘black market’ item. For loot boxes in Rocket League, a ‘rare’ item is the lowest variety that can be obtained, versus other games like Overwatch that start at ‘common’ and work their way up from there.

There are also additional odds for receiving items with the 'painted' or 'certified' attribute, both of which offer a 25 percent drop rate. 

In Rocket League’s case, the disclosure comes just before Psyonix retools the game’s progression system through the introduction of limited-time Rocket Passes, similar to the Battle Pass popularized by games like Valve's Dota 2 and Epic Games’ Fortnite Battle Royale.

However, Psyonix notes that the loot box rates disclosed today are the same as they were back when Rocket League introduced its ‘crates and keys’ system back in September 2016, and the rates shared in the post have been applied to every kind of loot box featured in the game since. Psyonix also says that, if those rates ever were to change, it would update the blog post accordingly as well.

Psyonix explains the crate system itself uses a three-step process to dole out loot to players, something that is detailed fully in the post on the Rocket League website

Related Jobs

Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.20.18]
3D Character Artist
Amazon Game Studios
Amazon Game Studios — Seattle, Washington, United States
[07.20.18]
Gameplay Animator
Zwift
Zwift — Long Beach, California, United States
[07.20.18]
Gameplay Programmers
Boss Fight Entertainment
Boss Fight Entertainment — Allen, Texas, United States
[07.20.18]
Senior Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Building a set piece on a budget: Designing Fe's deer colossus
Book Excerpt: One game dev's quest for fight-free fashion agency
Layoffs at OnRush developer after racer fails to gain traction
Blog: Tricks of the level design trade


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image