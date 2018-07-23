Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Roblox on track to pay in-game devs $70M in 2018, more than double 2017's payout

July 23, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Roblox Corporation says that, if everything stays its course, it could pay out as much as $70 million at the end of 2018 alone to developers that create games and content for the social platform Roblox

The sizable sum is notably a significant increase from last year’s estimated payout of $30 million, and comes as Roblox itself continues to accumulate both players and in-game developers. 

The number of devs creating content for Roblox has more than doubled as well. At this point last year, Roblox Corporation counted 1.7 million creators.  According to Business Insider, Roblox currently has 4 million developers now making games for the creator-powered social platform, each of whom are set to receive at least a chunk of those earnings depending on the reach of their Roblox contributions.

Roblox itself is a massive platform that arms developers of varying experiences with a suite of tools to build their own games within Roblox. The dev-created games are all free-to-play titles, but if players opt to purchase and use Roblox's in-game currency within those game, developers get a cut. Currently, Roblox hosts more than 40 million games on its platform and last year two of its top creators walked away with $2 million in earnings each. 

