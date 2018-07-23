Get a job: Cloud Imperium Games is hiring a Principal Character Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Los Angeles, California

Cloud Imperium Games is looking for an experienced Principal Character Artist with a passion for their craft to help fill a persistent universe with characters, costumes, armor suits and alien life forms.

Position

Work alongside the Art Director, Lead Character Artist and Technical Director to maintain and push the high standards of modeling, texturing, PBR material creation to provide consistent and high-quality models

Creating highpoly and lowpoly models of characters following concept art or art direction for in-game and cinematic usage with nominal direction.

Creating efficient UV layouts that work well within the engine/platform constraints.

Photorealistic texturing of characters which include diffuse, normal map, specular, bump.

Working closely with Tech Art and other dependent departments throughout the character production process.

and such other duties and responsibilities assigned by Cloud Imperium Games reasonably consistent with employee’s skills and experience.

Requirements

At least 8 years’ experience in game development

Thorough knowledge of 3D Modeling software like Zbrush, Maya, 3DS Max.

Extensive knowledge of Photoshop, Substance Painter and next-gen texturing techniques

An eye for detail while maintaining efficient model making

Experience with PBR based shaders

Excellent sense of form

Passion for pushing the state of the art in asset fidelity and production techniques

High degree of self-motivation and initiative

Strong verbal and written communication skills

International travel may be required as part of the role

Pluses:

Experience with CryENGINE/Lumberyard

An avid gamer

A love of Sci-Fi

Interested? Apply now.

