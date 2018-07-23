Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 23, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 23, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 23, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Cloud Imperium Games is hiring a Principal Character Artist

Get a job: Cloud Imperium Games is hiring a Principal Character Artist

July 23, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 23, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Principal Character Artist, Cloud Imperium Games

Location: Los Angeles, California

Cloud Imperium Games is looking for an experienced Principal Character Artist with a passion for their craft to help fill a persistent universe with characters, costumes, armor suits and alien life forms.

Position

  • Work alongside the Art Director, Lead Character Artist and Technical Director to maintain and push the high standards of modeling, texturing, PBR material creation to provide consistent and high-quality models
  • Creating highpoly and lowpoly models of characters following concept art or art direction for in-game and cinematic usage with nominal direction.
  • Creating efficient UV layouts that work well within the engine/platform constraints.
  • Photorealistic texturing of characters which include diffuse, normal map, specular, bump.
  • Working closely with Tech Art and other dependent departments throughout the character production process.
  • and such other duties and responsibilities assigned by Cloud Imperium Games reasonably consistent with employee’s skills and experience.

Requirements

  • At least 8 years’ experience in game development
  • Thorough knowledge of 3D Modeling software like Zbrush, Maya, 3DS Max.
  • Extensive knowledge of Photoshop, Substance Painter and next-gen texturing techniques
  • An eye for detail while maintaining efficient model making
  • Experience with PBR based shaders
  • Excellent sense of form
  • Passion for pushing the state of the art in asset fidelity and production techniques
  • High degree of self-motivation and initiative
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • International travel may be required as part of the role

Pluses:

  • Experience with CryENGINE/Lumberyard
  • An avid gamer
  • A love of Sci-Fi

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.22.18]
Concept Artist
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.20.18]
3D Character Artist
Age of Learning, Inc.
Age of Learning, Inc. — Glendale, California, United States
[07.20.18]
Game Systems Designer
Age of Learning, Inc.
Age of Learning, Inc. — Glendale, California, United States
[07.20.18]
QA Automation Architect


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Building a set piece on a budget: Designing Fe's deer colossus
The evolution of water rendering in video games
Psyonix shares Rocket League loot box drop rates ahead of progression overhaul
Blog: How to construct a card game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image