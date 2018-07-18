Publisher Surprise Attack Games rebrands as Fellow Traveller, takes aim at 'unusual' games

The indie game publisher Surprise Attack Games has renamed itself Fellow Traveller and will focus its efforts on supporting what the company describes as unusual games moving forward.

Fellow Traveller has already scooped up two games that embody this new focus and announced that it will be publishing Chance Agency’s Neo Cab and Jump Over the Age’s Other Water as well.

The company itself was founded in 2011 and moved into indie game publishing a few years later. In a press release, Fellow Traveller notes that many of its past titles fell on that ‘unusual’ side of the indie game fence already, but going forward supporting those novel games, especially those with narrative at their core, will be the number one objective for the publisher.

In practice, this allows Fellow Traveller to work entirely with developers that “are pushing the boundaries of what games can be and exploring new ways for the medium to approach narrative.”

"Just like the indie record labels that inspired us to start the company, we want to build a reputation for a particular flavor of game,” said managing director Chris Wright in a press release. “We believe this is the next step for indie labels to help developers stand out in an increasingly crowded market and help gamers find the kind of game they love. We're all about the weird and the wonderful and pushing the boundaries of how games tell stories. We hope to attract both the developers and gamers who are into our kind of game to join us on this journey."