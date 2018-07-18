Video: How to get your game noticed in 2018

In this GDC 2018 session, No More Robots' Mike Rose (a former Gamasutra editor) discusses what currently works (and what doesn't) when attempting to sell a game in 2018.

How should developers go about getting their games noticed in the current market? Rose presents a better understanding of why marketing their game and building a community is so crucial (especially now), and provides the best ways in which they can start doing so to help their game sell better.

He also talks about how to discern the details that truly matter when it comes to announcement and launch, and goes over how to put together pre-launch deals and partnerships that aim to reduce as much financial risk as possible.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

