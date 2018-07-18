Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How to get your game noticed in 2018

July 23, 2018 | By Staff
July 23, 2018 | By Staff
More: Indie, Production, Business/Marketing, Video

In this GDC 2018 session, No More Robots' Mike Rose (a former Gamasutra editor) discusses what currently works (and what doesn't) when attempting to sell a game in 2018.

How should developers go about getting their games noticed in the current market? Rose presents a better understanding of why marketing their game and building a community is so crucial (especially now), and provides the best ways in which they can start doing so to help their game sell better.

He also talks about how to discern the details that truly matter when it comes to announcement and launch, and goes over how to put together pre-launch deals and partnerships that aim to reduce as much financial risk as possible.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

