July 24, 2018
July 24, 2018
July 24, 2018
From BMW to American football, study VR's use as a training tool at XRDC

From BMW to American football, study VR's use as a training tool at XRDC

July 24, 2018 | By Staff
July 24, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Business/Marketing

This week organizers of XRDC, the premier AR/VR/MR innovation event, want to make sure you don't overlook a promising session taking place at the October conference that aims to help devs design better VR training experience.

As part of XRDC's Enterprise Training & Education track of talks, STRIVR's Ginny Willis and Rosstin Murphy will showcase four real and diverse use-cases for training in VR: American pro football quarterback training, BMW factory floor mistakes, nursing interactions, and soft skills empathy training.

To help devs see what works and what doesn't, the pair of VR experts will rate VR training techniques such as hidden objects and choose-your-own-adventure on effectiveness in various situations, compare spherical video and CG as mediums, and discuss lessons learned from working with big clients.

XRDC takes place this October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

Register for XRDC by July 27 to save $500 with code B500 -- this limited time offer gives you $100 off in addition to the $400 in savings with the early registration rate.

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

