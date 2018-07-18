From BMW to American football, study VR's use as a training tool at XRDC

This week organizers of XRDC, the premier AR/VR/MR innovation event, want to make sure you don't overlook a promising session taking place at the October conference that aims to help devs design better VR training experience.

As part of XRDC's Enterprise Training & Education track of talks, STRIVR's Ginny Willis and Rosstin Murphy will showcase four real and diverse use-cases for training in VR: American pro football quarterback training, BMW factory floor mistakes, nursing interactions, and soft skills empathy training.

To help devs see what works and what doesn't, the pair of VR experts will rate VR training techniques such as hidden objects and choose-your-own-adventure on effectiveness in various situations, compare spherical video and CG as mediums, and discuss lessons learned from working with big clients.

