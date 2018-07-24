Square Enix bets on game streaming with Blacknut partnership

Square Enix has partnered with Blacknut to distribute a selection of mobile titles through the French company's game streaming service.

Established back in 2016, Blacknut's streaming platform grants users access to an ever-expanding selection of games for monthly subscription of £12.99/€14.99.

Blacknut's partnership with Square will see titles such as Lara Croft GO, Hitman GO, Deus Ex GO, and Hitman Sniper added to its roster.

That means they'll be playable across Blacknut's supported devices, which currently includes Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, PC, Mac, and Linux.

Patrick Naud, studio head over at Square Enix Montreal, explained the company is eager to support "innovative and accessible" distribution techniques, and hopes the deal will introduce its mobile catalog to new players.

Right now Blacknut is only available in the UK, France, and Germany, but the service is due to be deployed throughout the rest of Europe and North America in the near future.