Blind Mind Studios releases source code for Star Ruler 2

July 24, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Blind Mind Studios has released the source code for its massive scale, real-time strategy effort Star Ruler 2

Launched back in 2015, the 4X-RTS lets players fight for control of the galaxy using political, technological, or military means. 

With the studio having been inactive for the past few years, Blind Mind decided to open source the title to allow anyone interest to see how its engine works and start tinkering.

The code repository has been fired out through GitHub, and includes the full source code needed to build Star Ruler 2, alongside all the secondary scripts, data files, and assets required to run the game. 

It also features build instructions for both Windows and Linux, but doesn't come with any prebuilt binaries. So, while that means everyone can now play the game for free, anyone looking to do so will have to put in some extra effort to build it first. 

You can find out more information and check out the code for yourself over on GitHub.

