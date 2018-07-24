Analyst: Fortnite now rakes in $2 million per day on iOS alone

According to data gathered by the mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower, Epic Games’ mobile version of Fortnite has averaged $2 million in daily revenue since the game’s fifth season kicked off on July 12. Prior to the start of season five, Fortnite averaged just $1.2 million per day.

While that figure is impressive in its own right, the reported $2 million in a daily revenue comes before Epic has even released the Android version of the game, meaning that this daily pull is from iOS players alone.

Sensor Tower reports that Fortnite’s daily revenue peaked on July 13 at approximately $3 million worldwide, just days after season five went live. That data showed a similar spike of $1.9 million on May 1, near the season four kick off on March 15.

All in all, Sensor Tower estimates that mobile players have spent at least $150 million during the game’s lifetime. While Sensor Tower covers with the mobile side of things, the market research firm Superdata shared a report last week that clocked Fortnite's lifetime earnings from in-game purchases across all platforms as $1 billion as well.