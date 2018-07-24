Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 24, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 24, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 24, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Analyst: Fortnite now rakes in $2 million per day on iOS alone

Analyst: Fortnite now rakes in $2 million per day on iOS alone

July 24, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 24, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

According to data gathered by the mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower, Epic Games’ mobile version of Fortnite has averaged $2 million in daily revenue since the game’s fifth season kicked off on July 12. Prior to the start of season five, Fortnite averaged just $1.2 million per day.

While that figure is impressive in its own right, the reported $2 million in a daily revenue comes before Epic has even released the Android version of the game, meaning that this daily pull is from iOS players alone.

Sensor Tower reports that Fortnite’s daily revenue peaked on July 13 at approximately $3 million worldwide, just days after season five went live. That data showed a similar spike of $1.9 million on May 1, near the season four kick off on March 15.

All in all, Sensor Tower estimates that mobile players have spent at least $150 million during the game’s lifetime. While Sensor Tower covers with the mobile side of things, the market research firm Superdata shared a report last week that clocked Fortnite's lifetime earnings from in-game purchases across all platforms as $1 billion as well.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.24.18]
Weapons Artist
Legends of Learning
Legends of Learning — Washington DC, District of Columbia, United States
[07.23.18]
Senior Game QA Tester
Age of Learning, Inc.
Age of Learning, Inc. — Glendale, California, United States
[07.20.18]
Game Systems Designer
Age of Learning, Inc.
Age of Learning, Inc. — Glendale, California, United States
[07.20.18]
QA Automation Architect


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Landfall accidentally struck a vein with a joke battle royale game
Blind Mind Studios releases source code for Star Ruler 2
Square Enix bets on game streaming with Blacknut partnership
Blog: Thoughts on textual procedural generation and narration


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image