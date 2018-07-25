Chat with one of Sunless Skies' artists today at 3PM EDT

At Gamasutra, we don't often get a chance to follow a game through Early Access to any degree, so to change that, we've decided to check back in with Failbetter Games and Sunless Skies, following up on our previous livestream with Lesleyann White.

Though our last stream was focused on the art and business of QA'ing Sunless Skies, today at 3PM EDT, we're going back into that strange world with artist Toby Cooke to talk about the game's striking visual design. We're also going to be exploring a new area with a dramatically different thematic tone than our last stream, and talking more about life at Failbetter Games and Cooke's career as an artist.

