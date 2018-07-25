Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 25, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 25, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 25, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with one of Sunless Skies' artists today at 3PM EDT

July 25, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
July 25, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

At Gamasutra, we don't often get a chance to follow a game through Early Access to any degree, so to change that, we've decided to check back in with Failbetter Games and Sunless Skies, following up on our previous livestream with Lesleyann White.

Though our last stream was focused on the art and business of QA'ing Sunless Skies, today at 3PM EDT, we're going back into that strange world with artist Toby Cooke to talk about the game's striking visual design. We're also going to be exploring a new area with a dramatically different thematic tone than our last stream, and talking more about life at Failbetter Games and Cooke's career as an artist. 

If you've got questions about game art, be sure to drop by and ask them in Twitch Chat! And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[07.24.18]
Game Designer
Roblox
Roblox — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.24.18]
Sr. UX Designer
Roblox
Roblox — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.24.18]
Technical Artist
Rabbit
Rabbit — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.24.18]
UI/UX Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Nyamakop designed Semblance's spongy, deformable terrain
Blog: Being a solo indie in a post-Steam Greenlight world
Report: Epic's net worth could rise to $8B thanks to Fortnite
How Landfall accidentally struck a vein with a joke battle royale game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image