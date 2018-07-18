Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 24, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 24, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 24, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Roblox is hiring a C++ Engineer

Get a job: Roblox is hiring a C++ Engineer

July 24, 2018 | By Staff
July 24, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

C++ Engineer, Roblox

Location: San Mateo, California

WHY ROBLOX?

Work with the most passionate, team-oriented, visionary, and crazy-smart people you’ll ever meet in your life. Community is the heart and soul of Roblox. Over 64 million active players engage on our platform every month. How cool is that?

Roblox is not just a game company and not just a social network. We are building the future of play and ever-expanding the universe where anything is possible.

We are democratizing the gaming world by inspiring people to play, socialize, create, and engage on one platform - across all devices - doing what they love. And the potential for impact that you can have at Roblox is tremendous. 

Join the Roblox team where play rules and the possibilities are endless. Literally.

As a C++ Engineer on our Game Engine Team, you will have an immediate impact on the building blocks of Roblox itself. The software you build empowers our worldwide community of 2M+ Developers to push the boundaries of interactive gaming. Your work will touch every part of the engine - from threading and memory management to physics and scripting. If you enjoy the engineering cutting-edge C++ software alongside highly-skilled and passionate Engineers, you will be right at home on our growing game engine team.

You Are:

  • Amazing at systems-level C++ programming: pointers, templates, and raw blocks of memory are your tools for writing high-performance code
  • Eager to learn: finding a new challenge makes your day; learning a new tool makes your week
  • Self-sufficient: you can break down high-level tasks and drive them to completion
  • User-oriented: you don’t let go of a task or feature until it’s in the hands of end-users and working exactly the way it should
  • Analytical: you’re comfortable using metrics and logging to analyze problems, find patterns, and develop solutions
  • Multi-platform: you jump with ease between Windows, OS X, Linux, Android, iOS, XBox, and other platforms (coming soon)
  • Ready for a challenge: you’re eager to tackle the hardest problems you can find

 You Will:

  • Develop engine code that performs well for all user-created games on the Roblox platform
  • Improve scripting, memory management, bootstrapping, and other fundamental layers of the Roblox engine
  • Find solutions which conserve battery on mobile devices while being amazingly realistic on high-end platforms
  • Work on every application Roblox develops, from mobile phone clients to cloud-based servers
  • Self-organize your work and take ownership of projects throughout their full life-cycles

 You'll Love:

  • Working on unique projects that are seen - and enjoyed - by millions of active Roblox users every day
  • Excellent medical, dental, and vision coverage
  • A rewarding 401k program
  • Flexible vacation policy
  • Free catered lunches five times a week and several fully stocked kitchens with unlimited snacks
  • Onsite fitness center and fitness program credit
  • Annual CalTrain Go Pass
  • A super-cool Roblox Admin badge for your avatar
  • Rockstar status with our community

Roblox – Powering Imagination.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[07.24.18]
Remote Senior Game Designer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[07.23.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[07.23.18]
Jr. Software Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[07.23.18]
Jr. Platform Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Landfall accidentally struck a vein with a joke battle royale game
Blind Mind Studios releases source code for Star Ruler 2
Square Enix bets on game streaming with Blacknut partnership
Blog: Thoughts on textual procedural generation and narration


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image