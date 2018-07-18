Get a job: Roblox is hiring a C++ Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Mateo, California

WHY ROBLOX?

Work with the most passionate, team-oriented, visionary, and crazy-smart people you’ll ever meet in your life. Community is the heart and soul of Roblox. Over 64 million active players engage on our platform every month. How cool is that?

Roblox is not just a game company and not just a social network. We are building the future of play and ever-expanding the universe where anything is possible.

We are democratizing the gaming world by inspiring people to play, socialize, create, and engage on one platform - across all devices - doing what they love. And the potential for impact that you can have at Roblox is tremendous.

Join the Roblox team where play rules and the possibilities are endless. Literally.

As a C++ Engineer on our Game Engine Team, you will have an immediate impact on the building blocks of Roblox itself. The software you build empowers our worldwide community of 2M+ Developers to push the boundaries of interactive gaming. Your work will touch every part of the engine - from threading and memory management to physics and scripting. If you enjoy the engineering cutting-edge C++ software alongside highly-skilled and passionate Engineers, you will be right at home on our growing game engine team.

You Are:

Amazing at systems-level C++ programming : pointers, templates, and raw blocks of memory are your tools for writing high-performance code

: pointers, templates, and raw blocks of memory are your tools for writing high-performance code Eager to learn : finding a new challenge makes your day; learning a new tool makes your week

: finding a new challenge makes your day; learning a new tool makes your week Self-sufficient : you can break down high-level tasks and drive them to completion

: you can break down high-level tasks and drive them to completion User-oriented: you don’t let go of a task or feature until it’s in the hands of end-users and working exactly the way it should

Analytical : you’re comfortable using metrics and logging to analyze problems, find patterns, and develop solutions

: you’re comfortable using metrics and logging to analyze problems, find patterns, and develop solutions Multi-platform : you jump with ease between Windows, OS X, Linux, Android, iOS, XBox, and other platforms (coming soon)

: you jump with ease between Windows, OS X, Linux, Android, iOS, XBox, and other platforms (coming soon) Ready for a challenge: you’re eager to tackle the hardest problems you can find

You Will:

Develop engine code that performs well for all user-created games on the Roblox platform

that performs well for all user-created games on the Roblox platform Improve scripting, memory management, bootstrapping, and other fundamental layers of the Roblox engine

Find solutions which conserve battery on mobile devices while being amazingly realistic on high-end platforms

Work on every application Roblox develops, from mobile phone clients to cloud-based servers

Self-organize your work and take ownership of projects throughout their full life-cycles

You'll Love:

Working on unique projects that are seen - and enjoyed - by millions of active Roblox users every day

Excellent medical, dental, and vision coverage

A rewarding 401k program

Flexible vacation policy

Free catered lunches five times a week and several fully stocked kitchens with unlimited snacks

Onsite fitness center and fitness program credit

Annual CalTrain Go Pass

A super-cool Roblox Admin badge for your avatar

Rockstar status with our community

Roblox – Powering Imagination.

Interested? Apply now.

