Mini Metro surpasses 1 million sold

Newsbrief: Dinosaur Polo Club’s Mini Metro has crossed 1 million sold across all platforms. The public transportation themed puzzle strategy game first launched on PC in 2015, then mobile in 2016, and, just this year, the Nintendo Switch.

The sales milestone came coupled with the announcement that Mini Metro is headed to Mightier, a platform founded out of Boston Children’s Hospital that focuses on using games to help teach kids to better regulate their emotions. Fifteen other games, including titles like You Must Build a Boat and Race the Sun, have been released on the platform since 2016.