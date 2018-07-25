BAFTA appoints Dr Jo Twist as chair of Games Committee

Dr Jo Twist has been named chair of the BAFTA Games Committee, succeeding Nick Button-Brown who held the post for the past two years.

Twist is a long-standing member of the Committee, and has also served on the Learning & New Talent Committee.

In her new role, Twist will be looking to promote the craft of game creation and emphasis the cultural importance of the medium to a global audience.

"I believe are at a critical inflection point, and our future growth and innovation depends on creative collaboration with true diversity and opportunity for all," commented Twist.

"I have valued being part of an organization that truly champions diverse talent, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with some new friends across film and television who, I know, share a passion for our creative talent."

Outside of BAFTA, Twist is best known for her work as the CEO of UK trade body UKIE, which is currently working to secure a positive future for game devs and creatives in the region amid the uncertainty caused by Brexit.