Arizona Sunshine dev Vertigo Games launches VR publishing company

Arizona Sunshine and Skyworld developer Vertigo Games has spun out a new virtual reality publishing and technology company called Vertigo Arcades.

The new opening will look to drive the success of VR arcades and developers by connecting them through its VR Arcade Suite, a content launcher for free-roaming location-based VR titles.

The suite also includes an API for integrating a variety of key arcade features such as tracking systems, peripherals, spectator functionality, and mixed reality options.

Vertigo Arcades has already signed on over 300 partners in 40 countries around the world, including Nomadic, SpringboardVR, VR Junkies, Synthesis VR, and Valve.

"Vertigo Arcades leverages its existing network of developers and physical footprint to grow the out-of-home VR revenue for our partners," said company MD, Richard Stitselaar.

"From developer tools to in-arcade marketing and promotions, we're working to make this market more accessible for consumers, VR arcades, and VR game developers alike."