Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 25, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 25, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 25, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Arizona Sunshine dev Vertigo Games launches VR publishing company

Arizona Sunshine dev Vertigo Games launches VR publishing company

July 25, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
July 25, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: VR, Design, Business/Marketing

Arizona Sunshine and Skyworld developer Vertigo Games has spun out a new virtual reality publishing and technology company called Vertigo Arcades. 

The new opening will look to drive the success of VR arcades and developers by connecting them through its VR Arcade Suite, a content launcher for free-roaming location-based VR titles. 

The suite also includes an API for integrating a variety of key arcade features such as tracking systems, peripherals, spectator functionality, and mixed reality options. 

Vertigo Arcades has already signed on over 300 partners in 40 countries around the world, including Nomadic, SpringboardVR, VR Junkies, Synthesis VR, and Valve.

"Vertigo Arcades leverages its existing network of developers and physical footprint to grow the out-of-home VR revenue for our partners," said company MD, Richard Stitselaar. 

"From developer tools to in-arcade marketing and promotions, we're working to make this market more accessible for consumers, VR arcades, and VR game developers alike."

Related Jobs

iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[07.25.18]
UI/UX artist
Deck13 Interactive
Deck13 Interactive — Frankfurt, Germany
[07.25.18]
Senior Game Designer
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.24.18]
Game Engineer
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.24.18]
3D Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Nyamakop designed Semblance's spongy, deformable terrain
How Landfall accidentally struck a vein with a joke battle royale game
Blind Mind Studios releases source code for Star Ruler 2
Square Enix bets on game streaming with Blacknut partnership


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image