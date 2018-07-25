No Man's Sky Next update attracts over 40,000 players on Steam

Newsbrief: Hello Games’ expansive space simulator No Man’s Sky showed over 40,000 concurrent players on Steam this week following the release of game’s big Next update.

The game itself has seen significant changes since its original (and somewhat controversial) launch. This latest update introduces full multiplayer, expansive base building, overhauled graphics, and more. Next also hit PlayStation 4 and was released alongside No Man's Sky's Xbox One debut this week as well.

Next is the fourth update to hit the game since it released in 2016 but, according to numbers grabbed by PC Gamer, the Next update has attracted double the crowd on Steam that its predecessor Atlas Rises did last year. Looking at PC Gamer's Steam Charts numbers, Atlas Rises clocked 20,000 concurrent users at its peak while the original launch of No Man's Sky saw nearly 200,000 on Steam alone.