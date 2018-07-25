Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 25, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 25, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 25, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

No Man's Sky Next update attracts over 40,000 players on Steam

No Man's Sky Next update attracts over 40,000 players on Steam

July 25, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 25, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Newsbrief: Hello Games’ expansive space simulator No Man’s Sky showed over 40,000 concurrent players on Steam this week following the release of game’s big Next update.

The game itself has seen significant changes since its original (and somewhat controversial) launch. This latest update introduces full multiplayer, expansive base building, overhauled graphics, and more. Next also hit PlayStation 4 and was released alongside No Man's Sky's Xbox One debut this week as well.

Next is the fourth update to hit the game since it released in 2016 but, according to numbers grabbed by PC Gamer, the Next update has attracted double the crowd on Steam that its predecessor Atlas Rises did last year. Looking at PC Gamer's Steam Charts numbers, Atlas Rises clocked 20,000 concurrent users at its peak while the original launch of No Man's Sky saw nearly 200,000 on Steam alone.

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[07.24.18]
Producer (Distribution)
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[07.24.18]
Associate Producer (Distribution)
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[07.24.18]
Senior Animator
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[07.24.18]
Associate Cinematic Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Nyamakop designed Semblance's spongy, deformable terrain
Blog: Being a solo indie in a post-Steam Greenlight world
Report: Epic's net worth could rise to $8B thanks to Fortnite
How Landfall accidentally struck a vein with a joke battle royale game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image