PUBG Mobile reaches $30M in revenue 4 months after launch

July 25, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
PUBG Mobile has acquired more than $30 million in revenue since it first launched four months ago.

This revenue growth is attributed to how the mobile game monetizes its active player base, which hit over 10 million daily active users back in May.   

According to data from the analytics firm Sensor Tower, sales for the mobile game tripled after implementation of the royale pass, a timed seasonal event which is similar to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' event pass. 

The game has made an estimated $22 million in total since the pass launched, compared to the $7.6 million it grossed between May 16 and June 18, increasing 190 percent. 

Across the App Store and Google Play, players have spent an average of $650,000 per day since the pass was introduced.

Before the royale pass was made available, players spent about $220,000 per day in the preceding period.

PUBG Mobile did not see revenue dip below $450,000 per day since the introduction of the royale pass, whereas previously it never grossed more than $343,000 per day. Since launching the pass, the game has grossed as much as $1.1 million per day, just two days after the pass went live.

