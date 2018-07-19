Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Director of Design

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for a Director, Design, to ensure excellence across our game design group by building, leading, developing and mentoring a world-class Design Department dedicated to achieving our studio’s vision of creating games that have a positive and lasting influence on peoples’ lives. If this sounds like the role that you have been looking for please read on:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include:

Lead, mentor and develop design team

Work with design leadership to establish consistent design philosophies, practices, and standards across projects

Establish and communicate clear goals for the design leadership team

Review design direction for projects through the coordinated efforts of design leadership team

Regularly review and provide design feedback for titles to align with the established creative direction and design direction of each title

Work with design leadership to establish and coordinate production goals that intersect design and other production departments to achieve short and long-term project goals

Directly supervises design director and leads and indirectly oversees design department.

Other duties may be assigned

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills, and/or abilities needed for success:

Large team leadership

Creative collaboration and problem solving within the design department and across all departments

Effective time management, with the ability to delegate tasks and focus on larger issues while monitoring critical smaller details

Detailed knowledge of game production methods

A strong critical eye for detail and the ability to communicate effectively with the team and other departments to resolve issues

Communication with both large groups and individuals, with excellent written and oral communication skills

Deadline-oriented approach, with the ability to achieve results given constraints

Education and/or Experience:

Master's degree (M.A.) or equivalent; or ten years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Working knowledge with level editing tools (Radiant, Unreal, Hammer, or proprietary editors) and scripting.

Working knowledge of Maya and/or other major 3D modeling program.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel.

If this sounds like the opportunity for you to have an impact on amazing games, we look forward to hearing from you. Please use the attached link and apply. Thanks!

