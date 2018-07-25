Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
July 25, 2018
July 25, 2018
July 25, 2018
Apple promotes iPhone gaming performance with new ad

July 25, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
July 25, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Newsbrief: Apple seems to be pushing harder to present the iPhone as a device for high-powered mobile gaming by showing off the processing power of its A11 Bionic chip in a new ad released today promoting the multiplayer game Vainglory

The ad features the iPhone X and A11 Bionic chip, which is a 2.4GHz chip with two performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, apparently powerful enough for console-quality games and AR applications.

In terms of benchmarks, the A11 outperforms the A10 included in previous iPhones for better gaming and better performance, thanks in part to Apple designing its own GPU. 

