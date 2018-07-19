Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The Game Outcomes Project: How teamwork, leadership and culture drive results

July 25, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Video

In this GDC 2016 session, Mothership Entertainment's Paul Tozour discusses the Games Outcome Project, highlighting important data about the nature of game development workplaces.

Tozour explains that the Games Outcome Project was a study that analyzed how culture influences outcomes, and It found strong and consistent correlations between input factors such as teamwork, leadership and crunch with project outcomes such as MetaCritic scores, project delays, and return-on-investments.

He also presents the motivation for the project, the survey design, all the major findings and limitations (what we can prove, and what we cannot).

It was an informative talk that's still definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

