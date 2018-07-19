Video: The Game Outcomes Project: How teamwork, leadership and culture drive results

In this GDC 2016 session, Mothership Entertainment's Paul Tozour discusses the Games Outcome Project, highlighting important data about the nature of game development workplaces.

Tozour explains that the Games Outcome Project was a study that analyzed how culture influences outcomes, and It found strong and consistent correlations between input factors such as teamwork, leadership and crunch with project outcomes such as MetaCritic scores, project delays, and return-on-investments.

He also presents the motivation for the project, the survey design, all the major findings and limitations (what we can prove, and what we cannot).

It was an informative talk that's still definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

