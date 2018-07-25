Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
How Failbetter's artists process prose and make sumptuous nightmares

July 25, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Art, Video

We've been keeping track of the development of Failbetter Games' latest endeavor Sunless Skies, following its course through Early Access and the mystical skies of London. Previously, we talked with QA lead Lesleyann White about the bug-crunching process, and today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel we were joined by artist Toby Cook to discuss the game's incredibly haunting aesthetic. 

If you're an artist, aspiring or otherwise, who's curious about the unique aesthetic of each Failbetter game, you'd do well to click on our interview with Cook that's embedded up above for some helpful tips about creating a spooky vibe, and implementing evocative images in 2D spaces. 

We also took time to discuss Cook's personal art process, and what best practices artists can do to succeed in a competitive industry. You should give it a watch! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

