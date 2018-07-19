See a rocket scientist apply learnings from the space program to AR dev at XRDC!

AR/VR/MR innovation extravaganza XRDC is just a few months away, and organizers want to make sure you don't overlook a particularly exciting talk that you'll have access to when the show kicks off in San Francisco this October.

Titled "Risk Assessment in XR Design: Stolen from the Space Program", this XRDC Innovation track talk by game designer and former rocket scientist Jim Toepel aims to show you how the failure-mitigation techniques of the aerospace industry can be applied to individual AR products and the industry as a whole.

This promises to be fascinating, as Toepel will introduce the concept of failure modes and effects analysis in the context of manned spaceflight. After sharing those learnings, Jim will apply them to the broad challenges facing AR platforms and products as well as provide examples on how FMEA guided the design process of Mindshow and his other early AR design efforts with Kinect. It's a one-of-a-kind talk you won't want to miss!

