Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Dead Cells dev hopes to challenge exploitation with equal pay model

Dead Cells dev hopes to challenge exploitation with equal pay model

July 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
July 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Dead Cells developer Motion Twin has been talking up its studio structure, which sees every single employee take home the same wage, irrespective of their position. 

The French studio describes itself as an "anarcho-syndical workers cooperative," which essentially means that as well as getting equal pay, every employee also has an equal say in how the company is managed. 

It's an interesting model, but in an interview with Kotaku, long-serving Dead Cells designer Sebastien Benard said the formula behind it is "super basic."

"If a project finds success, people are basically paid more in bonuses, and everyone is paid the absolute same way," he explained.

"The devs and the artists are paid the same amount of money, and people like me who have been here for 17 years are paid the same amount as people who were recruited last year."

Benard believes Motion Twin's pay and ownership model presents a direct challenge to some of the exploitative practices used at other companies, and serves to highlight how worn out old-school corporate structures are in general.

He suggests its impossible to claim that one person's contribution has more measurable impact on a game's success than that of somebody else, which is why the studio insists on equality across the board. 

You can learn more about the day-to-day running of Motion Twin by checking out the full Kotaku interview. It's well worth a read.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.26.18]
Product Manager for Forge of Empires
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[07.25.18]
Art Producer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[07.25.18]
VFX Artist
HITN
HITN — Brooklyn, New York, United States
[07.25.18]
QA Analyst


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Stoic reflects on the ups and downs of building the Banner Saga
Blog: Meet The mobile puzzlers from a century ago
Dead Cells dev hopes to challenge exploitation with equal pay model
Blog: Methods for controlling player progression


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image