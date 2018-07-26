Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle revenue tops $1B after two years

July 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Bandai Namco's mobile card-battler slash puzzler Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle has amassed over $1 billion in global revenue since launching in July 2015. 

The news comes from analytics outfit Sensor Tower, which explained the cash was pulled in across both Google Play and the App Store. 

Players in Japan accounted for the bulk of revenue, generating around 60 percent of that $1 million total, with those in the U.S. contributing another 20 percent.

Breaking that figure down by platform, approximately 54 percent of revenue came through the App Store, with the other 46 percent heralding from the Google Play marketplace.

