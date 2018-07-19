Weekly Jobs Roundup: Disbelief, Roblox, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: New York, New York

Defiant Studios is looking for an experienced Engine Programmer who has a broad range of skill sets and capabilities to help build and develop its projects, specifically to work on an original triple-A console title for next-generation platforms. This role offers a developer with a broad range of tasks and the opportunity to help lead Defiant's research and development into new platforms, architectures, and related technologies.

Location: Sunnyvale, California

Baidu USA is looking for a software engineer with the strong tools development background to build one of the most advanced autonomous driving simulation systems in the world. A dev in this role will use a game engine-based technology and create tools to efficiently author a virtual world with interesting road networks that can faithfully and reliably reproduce real-world driving behaviors in a wide range of situations and scenarios and closely collaborate with stakeholders like world builders and engineers in other autonomous driving teams.

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Senior programmers at Disbelief are leaders and developers in their project. The team is looking for someone comfortable working both independently and with a team to develop, test, and integrate software into a larger codebase. A key responsibility of this position is mentoring and guiding fellow programmers to improve.

Location: San Mateo, California

As a Technical Artist, you’ll be working with a team of talented artists and engineers spearheading new technical challenges to both improve the workflow of internal artists, but also to provide external users/developers more agency. As part of the team, you’d also be involved in the continued growth of the Roblox's Imagination Platform, and its ever-evolving and improving avatar system.

Location: New York, New York

Rockstar Games is looking for a dedicated Community Manager to join the Community team at its NoHo NYC office. Responsibilities will include writing, editing and helping to manage its online content, social media activity, community engagement, live streams, and direct consumer response. Candidate must be a very skilled writer and social media enthusiast with relevant community management experience, razor-sharp messaging finesse, a meticulous eye for detail, excellent organizational and multitasking skills, and a serious passion for video games and internet culture.