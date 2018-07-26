iOS game collection aims to spotlight pre-mobile handheld games

The Strong museum, Rochester Institute of Technology, and Second Avenue Learning have teamed up to release an iOS minigame collection called The Original Mobile Games. The trio's creation aims to highlight pre-smartphone games dating as far back as the late 1880s through playable recreations on iOS devices.

The project itself was created by RIT students and later bolstered by the production team at Second Avenue Learning. Right now, The Original Mobile Games features six early dexterity games like Pigs in Clover, Slippery Slabs, and Queen Mary now remade as playable iOS games.

The teams behind the game have plans to release more historical titles for the project as DLC in the future as well. Additionally, each current and upcoming game featured in the app is paired with a brief introduction to that game's history and origins.