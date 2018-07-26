Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

iOS game collection aims to spotlight pre-mobile handheld games

iOS game collection aims to spotlight pre-mobile handheld games

July 26, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 26, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, History

The Strong museum, Rochester Institute of Technology, and Second Avenue Learning have teamed up to release an iOS minigame collection called The Original Mobile Games. The trio's creation aims to highlight pre-smartphone games dating as far back as the late 1880s through playable recreations on iOS devices.

The project itself was created by RIT students and later bolstered by the production team at Second Avenue Learning. Right now, The Original Mobile Games features six early dexterity games like Pigs in Clover, Slippery Slabs, and Queen Mary now remade as playable iOS games.

The teams behind the game have plans to release more historical titles for the project as DLC in the future as well. Additionally, each current and upcoming game featured in the app is paired with a brief introduction to that game's history and origins.

Related Jobs

iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[07.25.18]
UI/UX artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[07.24.18]
Lead Engineer
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[07.24.18]
Remote Senior Game Designer
Age of Learning, Inc.
Age of Learning, Inc. — Glendale, California, United States
[07.20.18]
Game Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Stoic reflects on the ups and downs of building the Banner Saga
Prominent Denuvo hacker arrested for breaching anti-piracy tech
Hellblade's performance was boosted by optimizations made for the VR version
Dead Cells dev hopes to challenge exploitation with equal pay model


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image