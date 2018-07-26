Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Forza Motorsport 7 will not feature loot boxes

July 26, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Turn 10 has announced that prize crates, Forza Motorsport 7's version of loot boxes, will be removed from the game later this year. 

The removal of prize crates seems to be in response to complaints made by players who found them intrusive and unneccessary, rendering the microtransactions unpopular with its fan base. 

As detailed in a blog post, Turn 10 dev Alan Hartman discusses how removing the prize crates from all of Forza Motorsport 7's systems was a complex process, which is why the change isn't going to be immediate. 

As for right now, cars have been removed from prize crates and offer no competitive advantage.

Instead, they only contain cosmetic items like driver gear and badges, alongside mods that can be used to increase rewards in single-player.

Cars that were previously exclusive to prize crates have been unlocked and can be bought normally.

In addition to removing prize crates, Hartman announced that paid tokens (secondary currency purchased with real money) will not be featured Forza Motorsport 7 or Forza Horizon 4, both of which will release in October.

