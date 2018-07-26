Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
CCP Games now developing future projects exclusively with Unreal Engine 4

July 26, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
July 26, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
CCP Games, the studio behind the MMO game EVE Online, announced earlier today that its currently unannounced projects will be developed exclusively with Unreal Engine 4. 

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as CCP switched from using Unity to develop EVE: Valkyrie in favor of the Unreal Engine a few years back

As detailed in a press release, CCP is going all-in on UE4 to take advantage of what it sees as better lighting and rendering solutions, landscape sculpting, and prototyping.

“Working with Epic Games using their engine source code, which is open to all Unreal developers, is great for both AAA and indie studios alike, thanks to the huge amount of support options available,” writes James Dobrowski, executive oroducer on an unannounced action-MMO game being created at CCP London.

“UE4‘s Blueprints system allows us to prototype and iterate quickly, and its pipelines allow us to focus on crafting great gameplay and stunningly beautiful worlds.”

For the full press release, click here. 

