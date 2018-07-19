Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Valve showcases how devs can prevent denial-of-service attacks

July 26, 2018
July 26, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Programming, Video

In this GDC 2018 session, Valve's Fletcher Dunn presents a quick overview of denial-of-service attacks, standard solutions, and the unique challenges game developers face in preventing them.

Dunn share some details on the attacks Valve has faced and their current solutions, explaining the best practices developers should follow to minimize the exposure of their services and players, and why robust protection requires spending money or having the right partner.

He also discusses how Steam partners can take shelter within Valve's networking infrastructure via the Steamworks networking APIs, to access the same solution they've developed for CS:GO and Dota 2.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

