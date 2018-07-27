Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Chat with the developers behind Thief of Thieves at 3PM EDT!

July 27, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

If you liked the comic book roots of Telltale's The Walking Dead, you should know that the folks at Rival Games have decided to tackle another part of the Robert Kirkman-verse. A couple weeks ago, they released Thief of Thieves, a stealth/storytelling game that adapts the Image Comics series. 

It's a game that's got a stylish mix of dialogue trees, isometric viewpoints, and stealthy encounters, and it's caught our attention here at Gamasutra. So today at 3PM EDT, we're going to be streaming Thief of Thieves with Rival Games CEO Jukka Laakso, talking about everything from making games in Finland to adapting comics to a broader game format. 

It's a neat game with neat design decisions, so you should come by and join our conversation in Twitch chat! And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews and editorial roundtables. 

