Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 27, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 27, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 27, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

FIFA Mobile 's debut in China brings EA its highest grossing day for a mobile game

FIFA Mobile's debut in China brings EA its highest grossing day for a mobile game

July 27, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 27, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Electronic Arts has released its first quarterly financial report of the 2019 fiscal year, ultimately showing year-over-year decreases in multiple categories though still coming in above its forecasted numbers for this quarter.

For the quarter ending June 30, EA reported net revenue of $1.14 billion, down from the $1.45 billion reported during the same period last year. In an earnings call with investors however, the company noted that this quarter’s net revenue still falls above EA’s forecast for Q1 by a solid $57 million.

Digital net bookings now make up 69 percent, $693 million, of EA’s total net-bookings and 6 percent larger chunk of that overall pie compared to last year. Additionally, net bookings related to live services found in games like FIFA Online 4 and The Sims 4 rose by 7 percent from last year to $450 million for the quarter. 

While digital itself rose, PC and console full-game downloads declined by 14 percent, year-over-year. Additionally, mobile net bookings fell by 2 percent year-over-year, something EA COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen credited to slight declines in older mobile titles. In an earnings call, he notes that this quarter’s release of FIFA Mobile in Asia helped to offset that decay, however. Though FIFA Mobile has only recently reached China, Jorgensen says the company is “encouraged” by the game’s performance so far, explaining that the game delivered one of the highest grossing days ever for any of its mobile titles. 

Both the mobile FIFA tiles and the series as a whole gave a solid contribution to this quarter’s performance, something EA notes was boosted by the World Cup event and its corresponding in-game promotions.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[07.27.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[07.27.18]
VFX Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[07.27.18]
Graphics Programmer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[07.26.18]
Associate Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How a Gears of War dev built the chill Shape of the World on the side
Lessons learned and questions raised in bringing our game from console to Steam
Stoic reflects on the ups and downs of building the Banner Saga
Prominent Denuvo hacker arrested for breaching anti-piracy tech


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image